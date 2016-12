WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is reportedly set to defend his title against Poland’s Andrzej Wawrzyk at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama,USA on February 25.

The 31 year-old is set to return for the first time since injuring bicep and hand against Chris Arreola in July.

No official announcement has yet to be made.

Be sure to "LIKE" the SecondsOut Facebook page.

December 22, 2016