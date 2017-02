WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Gerald Washington Weighed in Friday ahead of their title clash in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.

WBC heavyweight title Deontay Wilder 222 vs. Gerald Washington 239

Junior middleweight Tony Harrison 153.6 vs. Jarrett Hurd 153

Heavyweight Dominic Breazeale 263 vs. Izu Ugonoh 230.6