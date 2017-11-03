class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards Login
  
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Wilder And Stiverne Weigh In For Rematch




Wilder And Stiverne Weigh In For Rematch

 

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Bermane Stiverne weighed in Friday ahead of their rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

 

 

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Deontay Wilder – 220 ¾ pounds

Bermane Stiverne –254 ¾ pounds

Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

 

WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR

Shawn Porter – 146 ½ pounds

Adrian Granados – 146 pounds

Referee: Gary Rosato; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), John Steward (N.J.)

 

IBF JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ pounds

Akihiro Kondo – 139 ½ pounds

Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.),Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)




Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd