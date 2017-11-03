Wilder And Stiverne Weigh In For Rematch
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Bermane Stiverne weighed in Friday ahead of their rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Deontay Wilder – 220 ¾ pounds
Bermane Stiverne –254 ¾ pounds
Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR
Shawn Porter – 146 ½ pounds
Adrian Granados – 146 pounds
Referee: Gary Rosato; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), John Steward (N.J.)
IBF JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ pounds
Akihiro Kondo – 139 ½ pounds
Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.),Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)