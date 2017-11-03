Tweet Wilder And Stiverne Weigh In For Rematch





Wilder And Stiverne Weigh In For Rematch WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Bermane Stiverne weighed in Friday ahead of their rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night. WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Deontay Wilder – 220 ¾ pounds Bermane Stiverne –254 ¾ pounds Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.) WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR Shawn Porter – 146 ½ pounds Adrian Granados – 146 pounds Referee: Gary Rosato; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), John Steward (N.J.) IBF JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ pounds Akihiro Kondo – 139 ½ pounds Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.),Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)









