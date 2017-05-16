class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Whyte Vs Wach Postponed



Dillian Whyte has been forced to postpone his clash with Mariusz Wach on June 3 at The O2 in London due to a foot injury.

Whyte was set to face the Pole in his first outing since his epic battle with Dereck Chisora in Manchester in December, with ‘The Bodysnatcher’ aiming for a key win over the former World title challenger to underline his credentials to land a World title shot of his own.

“Dillian is on the verge of a World title shot and we can’t afford to enter a fight at this stage not being 100 per cent,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We expect to see him return in July before challenging for the World Heavyweight title towards the end of the year.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the event should contact their point of purchase for a refund.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd