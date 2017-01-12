Tweet Whyatt Hopes For A Winning Start To 2017



Mordon lightweight Craig Whyatt is ready to make 2017 his year, starting at the Westcroft Leisure Centre on Saturday 11th February.



Whyatt will features on the undercard of Lenny Daws’ challenge for the European Lightweight title against Anthony Yigit in the main event.



The 27-year-old faces Bexleyheath’s Josh Thorne in a four-round contest and believes a win will propel him towards a challenge for the Southern Area title, currently held by Michael Devine.



Although he only fought once last year - a shut-out four round points win over Luka Leskovic in April after coming back from a 16 month lay off due to a broken hand - electrician Whyatt is ready to spark his career this year.



“I can’t wait to get back into action on Saturday 11th February and get my career back to where it should be,” Said Whyatt.



“Suffering a broken hand in the Prizefighter tournament really set me back and then I only had one fight last year after some further fights fell through so it’s been really really tough, but I’m a fighter and I’ve got through it and now I’m just so excited to get in the ring again,”



“I’m facing Josh Thorne, who’s a good tough kid, but with the way I’ve been training and punching and the hunger I’ve got to move on quickly, I can’t see him lasting too long. As much as I want to get some rounds under my belt, I want to make an explosive statement that I’m back so I’ll be going all out to put on an explosive performance,”



“If I look good and win well then that will put me in line for a Southern Area title fight this year and that’s a belt I really want to get around my waist as it’s something I should have won a while ago. Michael Devine’s got the belt and I’d take that fight in a heart beat.”



The European Lightweight Championship between Lenny Daws and Anthony Yigit headlines an action-packed card titled ‘EuroFighter’ that also features Clapham light-heavyweight Kirk Garvey, the Irish Welterweight Champion, Peter ‘The Connemara Kid’, unbeaten Wraysbury super-welterweight prospect Tony Bange, Roehampton welterweight Jamie Carley and the professional debut of Fabio Wardley.



January 12, 2017





