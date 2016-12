Tweet Weights From Tokyo



All four fighters involved in the two WBA world title fights at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, made weight Friday. WBA super featherweight title Jezreel Corrales 129lbs 25oz vs. Takashi Uchiyama 129lbs 75oz WBA light flyweight title Ryoichi Taguchi 107lbs 75oz vs. Carlos Canizales 106lbs 75oz





