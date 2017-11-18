class="_affBodyDiv">
Weights From Tacoma



Mike Gavronski and Andrew Hernandez both made weight for Saturday’s WBC-NABA Super Middleweight championship fight at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

 

Gavronski (24-2-1, 14 KOs) and Hernandez (19-7-1, 9 KOs) both came in at 167 pounds for their 10-round Battle at the Boat 113 main event.

 

Andres Keys (4-1-0, KO) will face Sean Gee in one of two semi-main events. Keys tipped the scale at 146 pounds. Gee weighed 145.

 

Undefeated Steven Villalobos (6-0-0, 5 KOs) squares off against Eduardo Torres in the other semi-main event. Villalobos will fight at 152 pounds and Torres at 150.

 

 

 

 

 


