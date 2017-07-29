Weights From Long Beach

All fighters made weight today at the official weigh in, held at The Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel, for tomorrow night’s today at the "KO Night Boxing" Rumble on the Water 2" event, airing live on CBS Sports Network ( 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET start) from The Queen Mary’s outdoor venue in Long Beach, California.





"KO Night Boxing: Rumble on the Water 2", presented by Black Tree, is promoted by Roy Englebrecht Promotions, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC and Roc Nation Sports.