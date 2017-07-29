class="_affBodyDiv">
:: E-Mail Support ::

Weights From Long Beach



All fighters made weight today at the official weigh in, held at The Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel, for tomorrow night’s today at the "KO Night Boxing" Rumble on the Water 2" event, airing live on CBS Sports Network (7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET start) from The Queen Mary’s outdoor venue in Long Beach, California.

"KO Night Boxing: Rumble on the Water 2", presented by Black Tree, is promoted by Roy Englebrecht Promotions, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC and Roc Nation Sports.

MAIN EVENT - FEATHERWEIGHTS - 10 ROUNDS -- CBSSN

Tramaine "The Mighty Midget" Williams (11-0, 4 KOs), New Haven CT 124.8 lbs.
William "Chirizo" Gonzalez (30-7 (26 KOs), Managua, Nicaragua 122.6 lbs.

CO-FEATURE - SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS - 8 ROUNDS-CBSSN
Junior "The Young God" Younan (12-0, 9 KOs), Brooklyn, NY 168 lbs.
Mike "The Menace" Guy (9-2-1, 5 KOs), Sacramento, CA 167 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS - 6 ROUNDS - CBNSSN
Jonnie Rice (6-2-1 (4 KOs), Los Angeles, CA 268 lbs.
Rodney Hernandez (10-5-2, 2 KOs), Fresno, CA 286 lbs
FEATHERWEIGHTS - 4 ROUNDS
Sergio "El Nino" Quiroz (3-0), Los Angeles, CA 122 lbs.
Lupe Arroyo (2-6), Huntington Beach, CA 123.8 lbs.
JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS - 4 ROUNDS
Eric Gomez (pro debut), Santa Ana, CA 148 lbs.
Raul Calderon (pro debut), Long Beach, CA 143.6 lbs.


