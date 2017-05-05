Tweet Weights From Finland



Edis Tatli and Eva Wahlström are ready to defend their titles against Francesco Patera and Mayra Alejandra Gomez



Everything is ready for tomorrow’s Gatorade Fight Night event in Turku, Finland. The doubleheader features Edis Tatli (29–1), who defends his EBU lightweight title against Francesco Patera (17–2) and Eva Wahlström (19–0–1), who defends her WBC World super featherweight title against Mayra Alejandra Gomez (18–5).



Light heavyweight contender Niklas Räsänen (13–1) is back in action and faces Ricardo Marcelo Ramallo (22–11–1) in a six-rounder. Also Jussi Koivula (21–4–1), who challenged Mohamed Mimoune for the EBU-EU welterweight title in March, will take on Nerdin Fejzovic (2–9).



Tatli, Patera and Wahlström were seen in public training sessions this week, and all fighters were visibly in good shape. Tatli looked sharp as ever, and Patera showed his formidable handspeed as he worked the mitts.



"Well, throw a few bombs in there and even fastest hands start to slow down", Tatli’s coach Pekka Mäki said as he watched the challenger’s workout.



Gatorade Fight Night starts at 7 pm local time and ends at 11pm. Stay tuned for a lengthy report of the event!





Official weights:



Edis Tatli 134,5 lbs vs. Francesco Patera 134,5 lbs



Eva Wahlström 129,6 vs. Mayra Alejandra Gomez 128,7



Niklas Räsänen 173,1 vs. Ricardo Marcelo Ramallo 176,8



Jussi Koivula 149,5 vs. Nerdin Fejzovic 148,6



Oskari Metz 146,8 vs. Sasa Janjic 149



Jose Antonio Sanchez Romero 124,6 vs. Nemanja Sabljov 126,1



Antti Hietala 152,1 vs. Predrag Cvetkovic 155,2





