Leo Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18KO’s) and Chris Avalos (27-5, 20KO’s) both made weight ahead of their WBA ‘Super’ featherweight title clash at the StubHub Center in Carson, California on Saturday night.

Champion Santa Cruz weighed in at 124.5 lbs and Avalos weighed in at 126 lbs.

Also on the card, in the co-main event, Abner Mares (30-2-1, 15KO’s) takes on Andres Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25KO’s) for Mare’s WBA ‘regular’ featherweight Crown title belt. Both Mares and Gutierrez weighed in at 126 lbs.