Weights From Brooklyn, Broner And Garcia Make Weight

Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia weighed inside the junior welterweight 140lbs limit on Friday 24 hours ahead of their junior welterweight clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.
WBC Super Lightweight Special Attraction – 12 Rounds
Adrien Broner – 138 ¾ Pounds
Mikey Garcia – 139 ½ Pounds
Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
WBC Middleweight Eliminator – 12 Rounds
Jermall Charlo – 159 ¼ Pounds
Jorge Sebastian Heiland – 158 ¼ Pounds
Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.), Tom Schreck (N.Y.)
Heavyweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Jarrell Miller – 298 ¾ Pounds
Gerald Washington – 248 Pounds
Lightweight Bout – 8 Rounds
Katie Taylor – 134 ½ Pounds
Jasmine Clarkson – 133 ½ Pounds