Weights From Brooklyn, Broner And Garcia Make Weight

Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia weighed inside the junior welterweight 140lbs limit on Friday 24 hours ahead of their junior welterweight clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night. WBC Super Lightweight Special Attraction – 12 Rounds Adrien Broner – 138 ¾ Pounds Mikey Garcia – 139 ½ Pounds Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.) WBC Middleweight Eliminator – 12 Rounds Jermall Charlo – 159 ¼ Pounds Jorge Sebastian Heiland – 158 ¼ Pounds Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.), Tom Schreck (N.Y.) Heavyweight Bout – 10 Rounds Jarrell Miller – 298 ¾ Pounds Gerald Washington – 248 Pounds Lightweight Bout – 8 Rounds Katie Taylor – 134 ½ Pounds Jasmine Clarkson – 133 ½ Pounds









