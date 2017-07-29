class="_affBodyDiv">
Weights From Brooklyn, Broner And Garcia Make Weight


All Pics Amanda Wescott

Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia weighed inside the junior welterweight 140lbs limit on Friday 24 hours ahead of their junior welterweight clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

 

 

WBC Super Lightweight Special Attraction – 12 Rounds

Adrien Broner – 138 ¾ Pounds

Mikey Garcia – 139 ½ Pounds

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

 

WBC Middleweight Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Jermall Charlo – 159 ¼ Pounds

Jorge Sebastian Heiland – 158 ¼ Pounds

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.), Tom Schreck (N.Y.)

 

Heavyweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Jarrell Miller – 298 ¾ Pounds

Gerald Washington – 248 Pounds

 

Lightweight Bout – 8 Rounds

Katie Taylor – 134 ½ Pounds

Jasmine Clarkson – 133 ½ Pounds



