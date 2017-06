Tweet Weights And Running Order From Belfast



WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER FOR THE BOXING AT THE SSE ARENA BELFAST TOMORROW NIGHT Doors Open – 5pm - Boxing Commences – 5:05pm 4 x 3 mins Featherweight contest TYRONE McCULLAGH (8st 13lbs 3oz) v JOSE AGUILAR (9st) Followed By 6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest MATTHEW WILTON (10st 7lbs) v WILLIAM WARBURTON (N/A) Followed By 6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest FEARGAL McCRORY (9st 5lbs) v PAUL HOLT (9st 6lbs) Followed By 6 x 3 mins Welterweight contest PADDY GALLAGHER (10st 9lbs) v CRAIG KELLY (11st 1lb) Followed By – Sky Sports Facebook Live – 19:05 10 x 3 mins vacant Irish Cruiserweight Championship IAN TIMS (13st 13lbs) v LUKE WATKINS (14st 1lbs) 8pm - Live on Sky Sports 2/ 8:05pm - First Bout 10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship JAMES TENNYSON (9st 3lbs) v RYAN DOYLE (9st 3lbs) Followed By 6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest MIKE PEREZ (14st 2lbs) v VIKTOR BISCAK (N/A) Followed By 10 x 3 mins vacant IBF Eastern/Western Europe Lightweight Championship PAUL HYLAND Jr (9st 8lbs) v ADAM DINGSDALE (9st 8lbs) Followed By 12 x 3 mins IBF Bantamweight World Championship @ 8st 6lbs LEE HASKINS (8st 5lbs 3oz) v RYAN BURNETT (8st 5lbs 3oz) Live TV Float 6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest SEAN McGOLDRICK (8st 8lbs) v RICKY STARKEY (8st 10lbs) Floats 4 x 3 mins Featherweight contest SEAN MAGEE (8st 13lbs) v JULES PHILLIPS (8st 13lbs) 4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest @ 12st 7lb PADRAIG McCRORY (12st 3lbs) v JACOB LUCAS (12st 1lbs)





