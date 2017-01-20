Weights And Final Quotes From Atlantic City

The six fighters who will compete tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 20, on ShoBox: The New Generation made weight on Thursday for the live Showtime televised tripleheader (10 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast) from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.
In the main event, undefeated, WBA No. 3-ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs), of San Antonio, Texas, will face the WBA’s No. 4-ranked Danny Roman (20-2-1, 7 KOs), of Los Angeles, in a 12-round WBA Title Eliminator. Lopez is a classic example of a ShoBox prospect-turned-contender. He’s 3-0-1 on the series, having defeated three previous unbeaten boxers. Roman has won 13 in a row dating to March 2014, and none of the fights have been close.
In the co-feature, undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis (13-0-1, 10 KOs) of Lynn, Mass. will take on Christopher Brooker (11-2, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pa. in an eight-round 168-pound matchup.
Former national amateur champion Kenneth Sims Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs) of Chicago, Ill., will put his perfect record on the line against once-beaten Emmanuel Robles (15-1-1, 5 KOs), of San Diego, Calif., in an eight-round super lightweight bout.
In non-televised action: Stephon Young (15-0-3, 6 KO’s) of St. Louis, Missouri faces Olimjon Nazarov (14-3, 8 KO’s) of Tashkent, Uzbekistan in a super bantamweight bout.
OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:
Super Bantamweights (Main Event) – 12 Rounds / WBA Title Eliminator
Adam Lopez – 121½ Pounds
Danny Roman – 122 Pounds
Super Middleweights (Co-Feature) – 8 Rounds
Ronald Ellis –167½ Pounds
Christopher Brooker – 167½ Pounds
Super Lightweights (Telecast Opener) – 8 Rounds
Kenneth Sims Jr. – 139 Pounds
Emmanuel Robles – 139¾ Pounds
Here is what the fighters had to say prior to the weigh-in:
Adam Lopez
“This fight it’s a title eliminator, but I learned my lesson. I had time to reflect on letting the IBF title chance slip away. Now I know what it is and what to do. My only focus is Danny Roman, once I get pass him, I’ll think of what’s next.
“This is my fifth time on the ShoBox series. In my last ShoBox appearance in July, I faced Roman Reynoso. It was a tough fight. We fought to a draw. I think I didn’t get the win because I was distracted. They told me the day of the fight, ‘if you win, you’ll get a shot to the IBF title.’ That made me a little nervous and I started thinking more about that, than about the guy in front of me.
“Reynoso had an awkward style. I caught him with a lot of good jabs, but I let myself open for his right hand. It was a hard fight. It was a good lesson and it was not a loss, but I didn’t get the chance to fight the IBF title. This time around, I’m better prepared, physically and mentally.
“I think speed is a big factor in this fight. I watched some tape on Roman. I’ve seen him in some fights. He looked great when he fought Erik Ruiz, but in his last fight in November, he looked good but he didn’t look phenomenal. When I watched that fight I saw that there are a lot of things I could pick apart.
“With Ronnie Shields, my trainer, we came up with a great strategy. We know Roman is a good body puncher, but we are ready for him.”
Danny Roman
“I think Adam Lopez is a good fighter. He can do a little bit of everything, but he’s not better than me. To be honest, I think he underestimates me. I don’t think he knows the type of fighter I am or the type of fighter I can be.
“I’m versatile. I’m here to win and I’ll do whatever it takes. If he tries to counterpunch me, I’ll counterpunch his counterpunch. If he stands up and boxes me, I’ll box him back. If he wants to brawl, I’ll brawl. It all depends on how he comes at me. Whatever he’s looking to do, I’m ready.
“This fight it’s very important to me. It’s on national television on Showtime and it’s a title eliminator. There’s a lot at stake and I’m not taking that lightly.
“I’m looking forward to tomorrow. I’ve trained for the best performance of my career and I’m not going to disappoint.”