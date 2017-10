Tweet Weights From Belfast



SELECTED WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER (SUBJECT TO CHANGE) 5pm: 4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest GARY CULLY v JOSH THORNE (Kildare) (Bexleyheath) Followed by 4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest CRAIG RICHARDS v NORBERT SZEKERES (Crystal Palace) (Hungary) Followed by 6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest JOE FITZPATRICK v MWENYA CHISANGA (Belfast) (Chichester) Followed by (FACEBOOK LIVE) 6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest TOMMY McCARTHY v PETER HEGYES (Belfast) (Hungary) Followed by (FACEBOOK LIVE) 10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest TYRONE McKENNA (10st 3lbs) v RENALD GARRIDO (10st 3lbs 8oz) (Belfast) (France) LIVE ON SKY SPORTS – 19:30 – 23:30 6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest ANTHONY FOWLER (11st 2lbs) v LASZLO FAZEKAS (11st 4lbs) (Liverpool) (Hungary) Followed by 8 x 3 mins Welterweight contest JOSH KELLY (10st 13lbs) v JOSE LUIS ZUNIGA (10st 13lbs) (Sunderland) (Mexico) Followed by 10 x 3 mins WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship JAMES TENNYSON (9st 3lbs 3oz) v DARREN TRAYNOR (9st 3lbs) (Belfast) (Aberdeen) Followed by 12 x 3 mins IBF East/West Europe Lightweight Championship PAUL HYLAND Jr (9st 8lbs 8oz) v STEPHEN ORMOND (9st 8lbs 4oz) (Belfast) (Dublin) Followed by 12 x 3 mins IBF & WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship RYAN BURNETT (8st 5lbs 6oz) v ZHANAT ZHAKIYANOV (8st 5lbs 4oz) (Belfast) (Kazakhstan) LIVE TV FLOAT 6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight Championship FEARGAL McCRORY v CALLUM BUSITTIL (Coalisland) (Caerphilly) FLOAT 4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest DAVID JOYCE v ANDY HARRIS (Mullingar) (Gloucester)





Subscribe to feed <---> Tweet