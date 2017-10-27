WBC Statement Regarding Ricardo Mayorga

|
· Age of the fighter: 44
· Inactivity: He has only fought 8 times since losing his WBC title 11 years ago.
· He has not defeated a fighter with a winning record since 2010.
· His last 5 defeats have been by KO.
· Rating: He is not rated in the WBC, and the ratings committee rejected the proposal to rate him to be eligible to compete for the silver title.
· Weight: His ideal weight was welterweight and he was also champion at super welter. His last fight was at light heavyweight, and the proposed fight is at super middleweight.