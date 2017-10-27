class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards Login
  
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

WBC Statement Regarding Ricardo Mayorga



WBC STATEMENT ON RICARDO MAYORGA

 

The WBC medical committee, in conjunction with the WBC affiliated championships committee, rejected the proposal from the WBC Silver championship committee to approve Ricardo Mayorga to contest for the WBC Silver super middleweight championship.

 

While the WBC applauds the efforts of Mayorga to clean his life with the support of former champion Rosendo Alvarez, and even though Mayorga is reported to have successfully passed all medical examinations determined by the boxing authorities of Nicaragua, the WBC evaluates his boxing activity to be at high risk due to the following:

 

· Age of the fighter: 44

· Inactivity: He has only fought 8 times since losing his WBC title 11 years ago.

 

· He has not defeated a fighter with a winning record since 2010.

 

· His last 5 defeats have been by KO.

 

· Rating: He is not rated in the WBC, and the ratings committee rejected the proposal to rate him to be eligible to compete for the silver title.

 

· Weight: His ideal weight was welterweight and he was also champion at super welter. His last fight was at light heavyweight, and the proposed fight is at super middleweight.

 

The WBC notified the promotion of the WBC decision in due time, and the fight is scheduled on BoxRec.com for the WBA International title.

 


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd