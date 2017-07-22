WBA Suspend Shannon Briggs For 6 Months

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has suspended the American boxer Shannon Briggs for six months after recording positive dope test on May 14th.

Briggs and his team were notified since the test results were known and they were given the opportunity to open the B sample, as indicated in the body’s regulations. However, they did not take this option and, according to the regulations, he must comply with the respective sanction that expires on November 13th, 2017.

The rules of the WBA are public and are supposed to be known by the boxers and their respective teams.

Source World Boxing Association