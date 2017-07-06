WBA Set Date For Santa Cruz Vs Mares

The WBA championship committee informed the respective teams of Mexicans Leo Santa Cruz, WBA Featherweight super champion and Abner Mares, regular champion, that they have until July 11, 2017 to reach an agreement for their mandatory fight, otherwise the WBA will open the fight to purse bid on July 21, 2017.

The Mexican fighters already boxed in 2015 and the fight was considered the best fights of the year. The fight was scored a majority division for Santa Cruz who became the WBA Super Champion.

Afterwards, “El Terremoto” defended his belt against the Kiko Martinez, and defeated him by TKO. Later he lost by majority decision against Carl Frampton. The WBA ordered a rematch that took place in January 2017 when Santa Cruz regained his Super Championship of 126 pounds.

On his part, Mares won the WBA regular championship in December 2016 when he defeated Argentine Jesus Cuellar by split decision, winning the right to fight Santa Cruz again to reduce one title in the WBA featherweight division.