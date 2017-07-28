WBA Orders Cleverly Vs Bivol

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered the bout between light heavyweight champ Welshman Nathan Cleverly and Dmitry Bivol.

Cleverly has been the champion since October 2016, when he defeated German Juergen Braehmer inside six rounds. His record is 30 wins, 3 losses, and 16 knockouts. According to WBA Rule 11, a champion has 120 days to have a mandatory fight and this deadline has already expired for the British boxer.

On the other hand, Bivol won the Interim Championship in May 2016, after defeating Felix Valera by unanimous decision, and has already defended his belt twice, both successfully.

Both teams were duly notified and are aware that they have 30 days, as of July 27, 2017, to reach an agreement or the fight will be called to purse bids.