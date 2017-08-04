WBA Order Joshua Vs Ortiz

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has ordered the teams behind Anthony Joshua, current Heavyweight Champion, and Cuban Luis Ortiz, number one in the ranking , to start negotiations for a fight between them.

According to the resolution sent on January 11th, 2017, to both parties, it was reported that the winner of the Joshua-Klitschko fight, held on April 29th, 2017, had to face Ortiz after 120 days. 95 days have passed and, for this reason, the Championships Committee ordered to negotiate a fight between the British and Cuban boxer.

Both parties were duly notified that, as of August 3rd, they have 30 days to reach an agreement or the fight will be called to purse bids.