WBA Issues Apology For Controversial Scoring For Murata/N'Jikam Fight



The President of the World Boxing Association Gilberto Jesus Mendoza has issued a statement via social media to apologise for the controversial scoring for the vacant WBA super middleweight title clash between Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam and Ryota Murata in Tokyo on Saturday night.

 

When the fight had finished Judge Raul Caiz Jr. scored the bout 117-110 for Murata, but judges Gustavo Padilla and Hubert Earl scored the bout 116-111 and 115-112 for N’Dam.

 

Speaking via social media Mendoza said: “I feel angry and frustrated for not being able to serve the sport with the right decisions. After judging the bout, my scorecard is 117-110 for Murata. First of all let me apologize to Ryota Murata, Teiken Promotions and ALL Japanese boxing fans. There are no words how to repair the damage caused by the poor decision. I will demand the Championship Committee order a direct rematch.”


