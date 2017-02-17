WBA Aiming For 1 Champion In Each Division

Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), said Wednesday at a press conference held in Panama City, Panama, that the WBA already has 8 divisions, of the 17 existing in boxing, with a single champion.

“Yesterday (February 14) Jason Sosa (“regular” champion at 130 pounds) relinquished his title, leaving WBA Super World super featherweight champion Jezreel Corrales as the only champion at that weight. His status and responsibilities as WBA champion are clearly stated in the WBA rules, but there will be no other champion in that division. So now we have 8 single champions as we promised.”

Mendoza told the media that the WBA continues to work on the remaining weight classes to achieve the ultimate goal: “On March 18, unless Golovkin and Jacobs (Super and “regular” champion, respectively), fight to a draw, we will no longer have two champions at middleweight. The scheduled match between WBA Super Bantamweight Super Champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and interim bantamweight champion Moises Flores was unfortunately postponed when James Kirkland, fighting in the main, was injured while training.

“Boxing is not simple,” Mendoza added, “because many things happen. We assume our responsibility in this case, but I think we have been accomplishing the goals at a good pace”.

As for the proposed heavyweight tournament, when those fights are carried out ,the WBA will have a single king to wear the crown in boxing’s marquee division.