Warrington Returns Against Kiko Martinez



Josh Warrington is stepping up in class in his hometown against former World Champion Kiko Martinez on May 13th. Warrington knows the Spaniard is several levels above anyone he’s fought previously but has supreme confidence in his abilities.

 

Warrington vs. Martinez is expected to pack out the First Direct Arena in Leeds with the Featherweight star anticipating big crowds: “We’re heading towards a sell-out, a lot of tickets gone already, this is it, I can’t thank the fans enough for turning out in numbers. It’s going to be another cracking night!”

 

Martinez, his 31-year-old adversary on the night, is the former IBF Super-Bantamweight World Champion and twice fought and lost to Carl Frampton. This is exactly the type of opponent Warrington will face with regularity on the World stage and one that he will need to overcome.

 

“I’ve had 10 months since I last boxed, so it’s nice to come back against a big name like Kiko, he’s a former World Champ.

 

“He knows what it’s like to be at the very top, he’ll cause me problems and he’ll test me. But if I’m good enough then I’ll beat him and I feel like I am good enough, I can go to world level.

 

Chief support on the card sees Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens defend his British Super-Bantamweight title against Thomas Patrick Ward; Double Olympic Champion Nicola Adams OBE makes homecoming after kicking-off her pro career with a win in Manchester earlier this month.




