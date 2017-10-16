Warrington Eyes Frampton Clash At Elland Road

Josh Warrington has a message for new stablemate, Carl Frampton: “Let’s fill Elland Road.”

Warrington is a big admirer of the two weight World Champion who recently signed for promoter Frank Warren and boxes Horacio Garcia at Belfast’s Odyssey Arena on November 18.

And Frampton will be eyeing up Warrington when his rival faces Dennis Ceylan in an IBF Featherweight title Final Eliminator at First Direct Arena, Leeds on October 21.

He will be ringside working as a pundit for BT Sport and BoxNation, and both men know they could be squaring off next summer.

Warrington said: “Me and Carl would be a stadium fight.

“We both have massive followings and could sell out Elland Road. There is a big Irish community in Leeds and plenty would travel from Ireland to support Carl.

“By next summer Leeds United will hopefully be back in the Premier League and that will help it become even bigger

“It would be an helluva event and a cracking fight. It would be even more special if one of us had a world title.”

If Warrington beats Dane Ceylan he will be guaranteed a crack at IBF world champion Lee Selby

He added: “I have always rated Selby as a fighter. He is very good and it takes something to become a world champion.

“I have always given him credit where it’s due, but he is very disrespectful and there is hype around him.

“Some say he is a massive puncher, but that goes back to the fight with Stephen Smith. Since then he hasn’t had any big knockouts.

“He stopped Brunker with a body shot and Gradovich with a cut, but since then he hasn’t lived up to things being screamed about him.

“The way he has constantly labelled me “easy work” is showing no respect and the hate. He made it personal. He, his manager and manager’s son put a lot on social media.

“That is why I want to fight him and we can sort it out.

“Hisashi Amagasa was six foot and I will never come up with anyone as gangly and unorthodox as him. He had arms like lampposts and I thought I was looking up at a skyscraper.

“I am just interested to see what happens with Selby when I become mandatory. There have been talks of him fighting Carl and Santa Cruz, so what is Selby going to do, I don’t know.”