Warren Vs Arroyo Added To July 29 Card

Former world champion Rau’shee Warren will return to the ring in a junior bantamweight world title eliminator against former 115-pound champion McJoe Arroyo as part of the undercard action on Saturday, July 29 from Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

The July 29 event is headlined by a super lightweight showdown between four-division world champion Adrien Broner and unbeaten three-division world champion Mikey Garcia, in a 12-round bout. The Showtime televised card will also feature unbeaten Jermall Charlo facing Argentina’s Jorge Sebastian Heiland plus highlights of the heavyweight matchup between former title challenger Gerald Washington and unbeaten Jarrell Miller.

Warren (14-2, 4 KOs) and Arroyo (17-1, 8 KOs) will meet in a 12-round battle to determine who will be the IBF’s mandatory challenger for the junior bantamweight belt currently held by Jerwin Ancajas.

"I’m hungry to get back in the ring and get myself back into world title contention with a win on July 29," said Warren. "I know that I’m going to be a world champion again and that all starts with this fight. I’ve been working hard in the gym and getting comfortable at the smaller weight. I’m going to be ready to perform when fight night comes."

"I’ve been training a long time for this matchup as we awaited the official fight date," said Arroyo. "This is a good opportunity for me and I am going to be at my best to win this fight and get a world title opportunity. I know Warren is a good boxer, so I will be in great shape."

"The fight taking place on July 29th between Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia is already worth tuning in for," said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. "Fight fans can expect pure entertainment all night, and the excitement leading up to the main event continues with the addition of the always exciting contender Rau’shee Warren vs. McJoe Arroyo who will meet in a title eliminator. Both fighters have a lot to prove and are extremely hungry, so it will be exciting to see who comes out on top come July 29th in front of thousands of fans at Barclays Center."