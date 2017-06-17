class="_affBodyDiv">
Ward And Kovalev Weigh In For Rematch





Andre "S.O.G." Ward vs. Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev 2: "The Rematch" Official Weigh-in Results
Andre "S.O.G." Ward Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev
31-0, 15 KOs 30-1-1, 26 KOs
Oakland, California Chelyabinsk, Russia
Weight: 175, Trunks: Red/WHT/BLK Weight: 175, Black/Platinum
Guillermo "El Chacal" Rigondeaux Moises "Chucky" Flores
17-0, 11 KOs 25-0, 17 KOs
Santiago De Cuba, Cuba Guadalajara, Mexico
Weight: 121.5, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 122, Trunks: WHT/GRN/Red
Dmitry Bivol Cedric "L.O.W." Agnew
10-0, 8 KOs 29-2, 15 KOs
St. Petersburg, Russia Chicago, IL
Weight: 174.5, Trunks: BLK/Flag Weight: 175, Trunks: BLK/GLD
Luis "Cuba" Arias Arif "The Predator" Magomedov
17-0, 8 KOs 18-1, 11 KOs
Milwaukee, Wisconsin Kizlyar, Russia
Weight: 160, Trunks: WHT/BLK Weight: 159.75, Trunks: Red/GLD
Junior "The Young God" Younan Zoltan Sera
11-0, 8 KOs 28-12, 19 KOs
Brooklyn, New York Budapest, Hungary
Weight: 170.5, Trunks: BLK/WHT Weight: 170.5, Trunks: BLK/Blue
Vaughn "The Animal" Alexander Fabiano Pena
9-0, 6 KOs 16-7-1, 13 KOs
St. Louis, Missouri Chiapas, Mexico
Weight: 161, Trunks: 161 Weight: 166, WHT/Red
Tramaine "Mighty Midget" Williams Christopher Martin
10-0, 3 KOs 30-8-3, 10 KOs
New Haven, Connecticut San Diego, California
Weight: 124.5 Weight: 125.75, Trunks: Black
John Bauza Brandon "Bam" Sanudo
6-0, 3 KOs 5-4, 2 KOs
North Bergen, New Jersey San Felipe, Mexico
Weight: 143 Weight: 144, Trunks: WHT/BLK
Bakhram Murtazaliev Alex Sandro Duarte
8-0, 6 KOs 6-0, 4 KOs
Grozny, Russia Sao Paulo, Brazil
Weight: 159.5, Trunks: Black Weight:159, Trunks: BLK/GRN
Enriko Gogokhia Jonathan Steele
4-0, 2 KOs 7-0, 5 KOs
Georgia Dallas, Texas
Weight: 146.5, Trunks: Red/WHT Weight: 146, Trunks: GLD/BLK/Red
Ward vs. Kovalev 2: "The Rematch," a 12-round mega-fight for the WBO/IBF/WBA Light Heavyweight World Championships, is presented by Roc Nation Sports, Main Events, Andre Ward Promotions, Krusher Promotions and Corona Extra, sponsored by Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Jetlux, Life10 Electrolyte, Zappos, D’USSÉ Cognac, ProSupps and Powered by Monster. The championship event takes place Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for Ward-Kovalev 2: "The Rematch" are available on axs.com and at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Box Office.


