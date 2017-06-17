Tweet Ward And Kovalev Weigh In For Rematch







Andre "S.O.G." Ward vs. Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev 2: "The Rematch" Official Weigh-in Results Click Here for Photos - Credit: David Spagnolo/Main Events

Andre "S.O.G." Ward Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev 31-0, 15 KOs 30-1-1, 26 KOs Oakland, California Chelyabinsk, Russia Weight: 175, Trunks: Red/WHT/BLK Weight: 175, Black/Platinum Guillermo "El Chacal" Rigondeaux Moises "Chucky" Flores 17-0, 11 KOs 25-0, 17 KOs Santiago De Cuba, Cuba Guadalajara, Mexico Weight: 121.5, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 122, Trunks: WHT/GRN/Red Dmitry Bivol Cedric "L.O.W." Agnew 10-0, 8 KOs 29-2, 15 KOs St. Petersburg, Russia Chicago, IL Weight: 174.5, Trunks: BLK/Flag Weight: 175, Trunks: BLK/GLD Luis "Cuba" Arias Arif "The Predator" Magomedov 17-0, 8 KOs 18-1, 11 KOs Milwaukee, Wisconsin Kizlyar, Russia Weight: 160, Trunks: WHT/BLK Weight: 159.75, Trunks: Red/GLD Junior "The Young God" Younan Zoltan Sera 11-0, 8 KOs 28-12, 19 KOs Brooklyn, New York Budapest, Hungary Weight: 170.5, Trunks: BLK/WHT Weight: 170.5, Trunks: BLK/Blue Vaughn "The Animal" Alexander Fabiano Pena 9-0, 6 KOs 16-7-1, 13 KOs St. Louis, Missouri Chiapas, Mexico Weight: 161, Trunks: 161 Weight: 166, WHT/Red Tramaine "Mighty Midget" Williams Christopher Martin 10-0, 3 KOs 30-8-3, 10 KOs New Haven, Connecticut San Diego, California Weight: 124.5 Weight: 125.75, Trunks: Black John Bauza Brandon "Bam" Sanudo 6-0, 3 KOs 5-4, 2 KOs North Bergen, New Jersey San Felipe, Mexico Weight: 143 Weight: 144, Trunks: WHT/BLK Bakhram Murtazaliev Alex Sandro Duarte 8-0, 6 KOs 6-0, 4 KOs Grozny, Russia Sao Paulo, Brazil Weight: 159.5, Trunks: Black Weight:159, Trunks: BLK/GRN Enriko Gogokhia Jonathan Steele 4-0, 2 KOs 7-0, 5 KOs Georgia Dallas, Texas Weight: 146.5, Trunks: Red/WHT Weight: 146, Trunks: GLD/BLK/Red Ward vs. Kovalev 2: "The Rematch," a 12-round mega-fight for the WBO/IBF/WBA Light Heavyweight World Championships, is presented by Roc Nation Sports, Main Events, Andre Ward Promotions, Krusher Promotions and Corona Extra, sponsored by Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Jetlux, Life10 Electrolyte, Zappos, D'USSÉ Cognac, ProSupps and Powered by Monster. The championship event takes place Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for Ward-Kovalev 2: "The Rematch" are available on axs.com and at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Box Office.





