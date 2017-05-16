Walsh Determined To Defeat Davis

Liam Walsh is so intent on taking the IBF super-featherweight title from Gervonta Davis he left his wife in labour for a training camp.

Son Ryan was born last month, hours after leaving the family home in Cromer for a sparring trip to Wales. That meant it was several days before Walsh saw his latest arrival for the first time.

He hopes that sort of dedication will help defeat fast rising American star Davis at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

Walsh unbeaten in 21 fights said: “I left my missus in labour a couple of weeks ago on a Thursday because I had to go to Wales for training.

"She gave birth the next day and I didn’t get to see Ryan until five days later. That is part of the sacrifices I have had to make for this fight.

“He is named after my twin brother and my other son after our eldest brother Michael.

“People think I’m mad, but my brothers mean everything to me. It’s the way we are. None of us actually own anything. Anything we have is ours. When I win this fight it will be for the family.”

There is a stack of hype surrounding Davis who is tipped to become the world’s pound-for-pound King by his promoter, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Davis landed in Britain earlier this week and ring great Mayweather Jr will be here for the fight, but Walsh is ready for any mind games they might play on him before fight night.

Walsh, who celebrates his 31st birthday on Thursday added: “I am prepared for anything he wants to do, but come weigh-in time I strictly advise him to stay at arms length.

“Were fighters first and foremost, but although I’m prepared for anything I am professional and will conduct myself in the right way.

“But you can only push me so far before you overstep the boundary.”