Villa Continues To Impress

Top featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (6-0, 4 KOs) continues to impress early in his professional career. Villa, a southpaw fighting out of Salinas, Calif., picked apart Anthony de Jesus Ruiz (2-3, 2 KOs) to win by fifth round technical knockout at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario on Friday.

Villa, who was naturally bigger than Ruiz, unloaded a serious of damaging shots in the fifth round. By that point, Ruiz had already absorbed a great deal of punishment and his corner wisely put an end to the onslaught at the 2:43 mark.

“My jab was working well all night,” said Villa, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions. “I worked off backing him up with the jab and then that opened up a lot of angles for me to land power shots.”

“Ruben looked fantastic on Friday night,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing. “He looked really comfortable and was in firm control of the fight from start to finish. He managed to fight a patient, yet aggressive fight to secure another knockout win.”

“We have been very happy with Ruben’s development. He is shaping to be the fighter we believe he will be,” said Banner Promotions vice-president, Matthew Rowland. “He is going to have a big future.”