Vera Retains Title In Phoenix







By: Ron Valderrama: John Vera (17-0, 10 KOs) was successful defending NABA super welterweight title against Daniel Rosario (11-3, 10 KOs) last night in Phoenix. The featured main event bout was presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and was held at the Wild Horse Pass and Casino. It was a seesaw battle, Rosario kept the pressure on by moving forward hoping for an upset. After a few rounds, Vera had the awkward style of Rosario figured out and began landing the money shots, landing some stinging punches. By mid-fight, the fight was still close. Rosario had success when he could bring the fight inside, landing some impressive uppercuts. Vera displayed great defense and patience which probably made the difference in this fight. In the later rounds, Vera made use of his jab, mixing some combinations with heavy handed power shots. But Rosario wouldn’t go away, the proof was a bloodied nose on Vera. It was a great technical fight fought by both fighters, the fight would go the distance. The judges score the bout 95-95 and 96-94 X 2 in favor of John Vera. In the co-main event, Rico Ramos (28-5, 13 KOs) met Tony Lopez (12-3, 4 KOs) in the ring for a scheduled 10 round bout and the NABA super bantamweight title. Lopez, the more speedy of the two seemed to frustrate Ramos at times. Lopez fought from a safe range, mixing it up with various combinations with little movement, but landing some very clean and crisp punches on Ramos. In the final round, Ramos picked up the pace and dropped Lopez with a hard left and a count. Lopez survived but was taking on some hard blows from Ramos. In the end, the judges score the bout 98-91 X 2 and 99-90 in favor of Rico Ramos. The Undercards: In what would be one of the best bouts of the evening, Max Ornelas 9-0, 4 KOs) went toe-to-toe with Leopoldo Martinez in a scheduled 8 round slugfest. The action shifted back and forth, both fighters throwing a tremendous amount of punches, each of them refusing to cave. Finally, in round 5, Ornelas would drop Martinez not once, but twice before referee Wes Melton stops the fight. The official time of the stoppage was 2:23 of round 5. Arizona’s Abel Ramos (18-2, 13 KOs) battled a tough and crafty Emmanuel Robles (15-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled 8 round fight. It was evident from the first bell, this fight was going to be a war as the two displayed tremendous skill and speed. A cut opened up over the right eye of Ramos in round 2 as Robles continued to attack. Ramos came alive in round 4, mounting an attack of crushing blows on Robles that certainly caught his attention. Perhaps it was the cut over the eye of Ramos that gave him the sense of urgency as he drops Robles in round 5. The fight would be stopped shortly thereafter giving Ramos the TKO win. Randy Moreno (9-1, 8 KOs), traded punches with Ivan De La Madrid (4-2) in a super featherweight bout scheduled for 4 rounds. The fight was action-packed from the first bell. Moreno took advantage and struck quickly when the wide looping punches thrown by De La Madrid left openings, landing some precision and well-placed punches on De La Madrid. In round 2, Moreno continued his attack, but the stubborn De La Madrid wouldn’t quit, moving forward and throwing punches. It came at a price though, Moreno continued landing punches on his opponent, causing De La Madrid to start bleeding from the nose. De La Madrid was having success bringing his fight game inside, but Moreno still landed the better punches at the end of round 4. In round 5, the punches thrown by Moreno were beginning to take its toll as Moreno dropped De La Madrid for a count. De La Madrid survived the count, but referee Tony Zano called a halt to the fight at 1:15 of round 5. Vernon Brown (5-0, 3 KOs), faced Daniel Castro Jr. in a welterweight showdown. Brown wasted no time setting the tone, dropping Castro Jr. at the end of round 1 with a deadly left. Castro Jr. was again dropped in round 2 and was clearly out of his element but survived the count yet again. In round 3, Brown landed a vicious right that again dropped Castro Jr., referee Chris Flores wisely called a stop to the fight. Official time of the stoppage was 2:07 of round 3. Guillermo Dighero Jr. (1-0), making his debut as a pro looked impressive. The first fight jitters were gone by round 2, pelting his opponent, Jordan Alvardo (0-3) with a constant and steady surge of punches. In round 3, Dighero Jr. landed a brutal left on Alvardo that stunned him. Alvarado showed great heart and managed to finish the round. In the final round, Dighero Jr. continued to walk a tiring Alvarado down, landing punches at will. In the end, the judges score the bout 39-37 and 40-36 X 2.

