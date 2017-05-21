Vendetti Continues Winning Streak

Melrose, Mass. – Greg Vendetti picked up his 10th straight win, stopping Ryan Davis of St. Louis in the first round of a scheduled eight-round junior middleweight bout on Saturday, May 20 at Melrose Memorial Hall.

Vendetti, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, dropped Davis twice with left hooks to the body. David got up each time, but referee Jack Morrell stopped the fight at the three-minute mark of the first.

Vendetti, whose New England junior middleweight title was not at stake, improved to 14-2-1 with 10 knockouts. Davis dropped to 24-19-3 (9 K Os).

In the scheduled six-round co-feature, Carlos Gongorga, a light heavyweight from Esmeraldas, Ecuador, stopped Melvin Betancourt of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at 2:39 of the first round of a scheduled six. Gongora, a two-time Olympian for Ecuador and a southpaw, landed two right hands to Betancourt’s body with Betancourt in the corner, forcing him to the mat. Referee Leo Gerstel stopped the fight. Gongora is now 8-0 (7); Betancourt is 29-5 (23).

In a four-round junior middleweight contest, Travis Gambardella of Revere, Massachusetts won a four-round unanimous decision against Jordan Rosario of Newark, New Jersey. Judges Martha Tremblay, Victor Gibbons and Matt Regan scored it 40-36.

Gambardella improved to 2-0-1; Rosario dropped to 0-5.

Fighting for the second time in as many weeks, Ray Moylette of Islandeady, Ireland earned a TKO victory when Bryan Abraham, of Schenectady, New York failed to answer the bell for the second round of a scheduled four-rounder at junior welterweight. Moylette is now 4-0. Abraham is 6-26-2 (6).

Dominic Monzione of Andover, Massachusetts earned his second knockout in as many fights when he stopped Josue Rivera of Philadelphia at 1:50 in the first round of a scheduled four at junior welterweight. Rivera dropped to 2-10 (1).

Derek Silveira, a former New England welterweight champion from Beverly, Massachusetts survived a knockdown in the second round and claimed a victory at the end of the round when Robert Valenzuela of Sonora, Mexico, complained about a leg injury while he was in his corner and he elected not to come out for the third round. Valenzuela (69-75-2, 56 KO s) caught Silveira with a right hand on top of the head midway through the second round. Silveira got up and completed the round before earning the victory in the scheduled six=rounder. Silveira is now 12-1 (7).

Junior middleweight Khiary Todd of Lynn, Massachusetts knocked out Demetrius Thomas of Philadelphia at 1:42 of the first round of a scheduled four. Todd is now 3-0 (3). Thomas, 1-4.

Debuting super middleweight Iro Yourgo of Somerville, Massachusetts won a four-round unanimous decision over Nathan Schulte of Woburn, Mass. Regan and Gibbons scored it 39-37. Tremblay scored it 40-36. Schulte, who made his pro debut the previous week, dropped to 0-2.

Junior middleweight Yurik Mamadov of New York won a six-round majority decision against Antonio Chavez-Fernandez of Brockton, Massachusetts. Tremblay scored the bout even, 57-57. Regan and Gibbons scored it 58-56. Mamadov is now 6-0 (3). Chavez-Fernandez is 7-32-4 (2).