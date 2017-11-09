Unbeaten Prospects Collide In New York

On the untelevised undercard of this weekend’s "Danny Jacobs vs. Luis Arias and Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach" boxing event is an intriguing super bantamweight duel between undefeated prospects.

Jesse Angel Hernandez (9-1, 7 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore’s

Glenn Dezurn (9-0-1, 6 KOs) are set to collide at NYCB LIVE: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, this Saturday, November 11.

While both fighters say this fight will be just another day at the office, Hernandez’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says there is considerably more on the line for both men.

"This is a significant fight, with the winner becoming the best American prospect in the super bantamweight division. This is the first ’must win’ fight of both their careers and they’re both in tremendous shape."

Dezurn’s promoter, Greg Cohen, agrees and says this tremendous fight is icing on a juicy cake for boxing.

"Glenn Dezurn has shown throughout his amateur and professional career that he is one of the hardest working and most dedicated competitors in the sport, who never shies away from a challenge. The combined records of his last three opponents are 30-2-1; that speaks volumes. Glenn is ready to make the leap from prospect to contender, and with a victory over highly respected Jesse Hernandez, he will do just that. What a great addition to an already sensational card!"

The 26-year-old southpaw Hernandez was last seen on August 4 of this year at MGM Grand Detroit, and televised live nationally on ShoBox: The New Generation, where he employed a wicked body attack to stop Russia’s favored Vladimir Tikhonov in round five. Last July, also on ShoBox, 30-year-old Dezurn fought to an exciting eight-round draw with the very capable Adam Lopez at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma.

"Jesse has an exciting, aggressive style and is hungry to become a star in the 122-lb division," continued Salita, "but Dezurn is a very accomplished, talented fighter as well. I look forward to this fight."