class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Tronche Faces Toughest Test In Macau





Current WBC Mediterranean heavyweight champion Frenchman Raphael Tronche is set to face his toughest test to date as he prepares to face rugged Romanian Bogdan Dinu for the vacant IBF Intercontinental title.

 

Scheduled for January 29 at the Studio City Casino in Macau,China this fight will be main support to Filipino Jerwin Ancajas who defends his IBF Super Flyweight title against Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez. According to matchmaker Sean Gibbon’s fans will be in for an action packed event while showcasing some of China’s best prospects.

Having two undefeated heavyweights appear on the event with a top 15 world rating at stake will see both boxers leave everything in the ring in what Gibbons describes as a ‘crowd pleaser’.

 

Bogdan Dinu who is undefeated in 16 fights will no doubt enter the fight as favourite, however Tronche who remains undefeated after 8 fights will be full of confidence after securing the WBC Mediterranean title just 2 months ago in his native France. Fans can expect an exciting fights as Dinu typically will try to drag Tronche into a brawl to counter the mobile Frenchman’s work rate and effective use of the ring space.

 

Be sure to "LIKE" the SecondsOut Facebook page.

January 3, 2017




Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd