Tronche Faces Toughest Test In Macau

Current WBC Mediterranean heavyweight champion Frenchman Raphael Tronche is set to face his toughest test to date as he prepares to face rugged Romanian Bogdan Dinu for the vacant IBF Intercontinental title.

Scheduled for January 29 at the Studio City Casino in Macau,China this fight will be main support to Filipino Jerwin Ancajas who defends his IBF Super Flyweight title against Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez. According to matchmaker Sean Gibbon’s fans will be in for an action packed event while showcasing some of China’s best prospects.



Having two undefeated heavyweights appear on the event with a top 15 world rating at stake will see both boxers leave everything in the ring in what Gibbons describes as a ‘crowd pleaser’.

Bogdan Dinu who is undefeated in 16 fights will no doubt enter the fight as favourite, however Tronche who remains undefeated after 8 fights will be full of confidence after securing the WBC Mediterranean title just 2 months ago in his native France. Fans can expect an exciting fights as Dinu typically will try to drag Tronche into a brawl to counter the mobile Frenchman’s work rate and effective use of the ring space.

January 3, 2017