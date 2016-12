Former WBA interim super flyweight champ David “Tornado” Sanchez, 30-4-2-(23) scored a second round knockout win over Alejandro “Terrible” Morales, 15-9-(7 ), at the Arena Solidaridad in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico on Friday night.

Sanchez took out Morales with a body shot after 2:42.

On the same card Cruiserweight Rogelio Medina knocked out Ramon Olivas in round two.

December 25, 2016