Fight Schedule
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

'The Rock' Proves A Class Above Muller



By Lwazi Ndzobongo: Thabiso ’The Rock’ Mchunu proved to be a class above Johnny Muller in scoring a shut out over 12 rounds to capture the vacant SA & ABU Cruiserweight Title at Emperors Palace, East of Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday. All three judges at ringside scored the fight 120-108.

 

It was a somewhat cross roads fight for Mchunu who has been campaigning internationally with little success, but on the night, still proved that he is above the local scene. Muller for his part, never really was in the fight, his come forward and never say die attitude helped him last the full 12 rounds.

 

Although Mchunu was never troubled by Muller, this was a rather disappointing boxing match with maybe only answering the question about Mchunu’s stamina which had been given as reasons for some of his recent losses.

 

Mchunu showed no signs of slowing down in the second half of the fight and that should bode him well in his future fights, he improves his record to 18-4 (12), whilst Muller dropped to 20-8-2 (14). This writer isn’t quite sure where Muller goes from here? A Mchunu versus Lerena fight would be a big seller locally.

 

Simphiwe Khonco beat Lito Dante over twelve rounds to retain his IBO Strawweight, the judges scored it 119-109 twice and 118-110. It was Khonco’s second title defence and he convincing beat a very game and rugged Dante, fighting behind an educated jab and tight defence.

 

Khonco improved his record to 18-5 (7), and Dante’s record dropped to 13-4 (7).

 

 

Other results:

Thulani Mbenge bt Jay Inson - International Welterweight 8 rounds

Alfonso Tissen drew Lee Dyer - ABU Super Middleweight Title 12 rounds


<--->

