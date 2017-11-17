class="_affBodyDiv">
‘The Fight Doctor’ Ferdie Pacheco Passes Away



Ferdie “The Fight Doctor” Pacheco, an integral part of Muhammad Ali’s cornerman team, passed away at the age of 89.

 

Pacheco died at his home in Miami,Florida.

 

Making the announcement on Facebook, Ferdie’s daughter Tina Louise Pacheco said “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to announce to the world the passing of my wonderful Dad, Ferdie Pacheco. He was a pharmacist, a doctor, a boxing commentator, a painter and a writer. But to me he was just Papa. It’s a heartbreak to lose a parent, but I know he’ll always be with me.”


