Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
LUIS CORTES

ALEC KOHUT

MARTY MULCAHEY

ALLAN SCOTTO

STEPHEN TOBEY

GERMAN VILLASENOR

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

MATTHEW PARAS

DANIEL KRAVETZ

JASON GONZALEZ

Tete breaks world record in Bantamweight defense



By Steve Bateson: It took just one punch and around ten seconds for Zolani Tete to knock out fellow South African Siboniso Gonya, retaining his WBO Bantamweight Championship in Belfast,Northern Ireland.

 

It was a shocking and startling finish as Tete unloaded a ferocious right hook that put Gonya down and out, the challenger completely and utterly starched from the impact. Both men jockied into position and then Tete just whipped the punch around the guard as Gonya dropped his hands slightly, the crowd stunned in disbelief at what they had witnessed. There were those who criticized Gonya as an opponent but the finish cannot be questioned, Tete certainly made a huge statement and will be looking for bigger and better tests in 2018. It may very well be the quickest finish to a world championship fight in history, I’m sure that will be verified in due course. A unification clash with Belfast’s Ryan Burnett has to be on the cards and needs to happen to prove who the man is at 118lbs. Frank Warren certainly needs Tete to be fighting a better calibre of opposition for what his talent deserves.

 


