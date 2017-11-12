class="_affBodyDiv">
Taylor Takes Out Vazquez In 9



Josh Taylor once again impressed when he stopped Miguel Vazquez in the ninth round of his WBC Silver super-lightweight defence at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday.

 

Taylor became the first man to stop the durable Mexican. The end came when Taylor delivered a cracking right hand to the body to end the fight after 2.30 of the ninth round. It was also the toughest test of the young Scottish southpaw’s 11 fight unbeaten career.

 

Other results

super lightweight Jason Easton w pts 12 Josef Zahradnik

IBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Title Chantelle Cameron w tko 3 Edith Ramos

heavyweight Martin Bakole Ilunga w tko 1 Ali Baghouz

super welterweight Michael McGurk w ko 1 Filip Rzadek

bantamweight Lee McGregor w tko 1 Stefan Sashov

cruiserweight Chris Billam Smith w ko 2 Jan Hrazdira


