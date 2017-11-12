Taylor Takes Out Vazquez In 9

Josh Taylor once again impressed when he stopped Miguel Vazquez in the ninth round of his WBC Silver super-lightweight defence at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday.
Taylor became the first man to stop the durable Mexican. The end came when Taylor delivered a cracking right hand to the body to end the fight after 2.30 of the ninth round. It was also the toughest test of the young Scottish southpaw’s 11 fight unbeaten career.
Other results
super lightweight Jason Easton w pts 12 Josef Zahradnik
IBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Title Chantelle Cameron w tko 3 Edith Ramos
heavyweight Martin Bakole Ilunga w tko 1 Ali Baghouz
super welterweight Michael McGurk w ko 1 Filip Rzadek
bantamweight Lee McGregor w tko 1 Stefan Sashov
cruiserweight Chris Billam Smith w ko 2 Jan Hrazdira