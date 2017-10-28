Tweet Tatli And Patera Will Clash For The EBU Lightweight Title



Edis Tatli (29–2) gets a chance to revenge his split decision defeat against Francesco Patera (18–2). Tatli and Patera will meet for the second time on 12th December in Finland.



Tatli and Patera met for the first time in May, as the challenger Patera managed to squeeze out a controversial decision over the EBU champ Tatli. Tatli, his team and Finnish sports journalists were shocked over the verdict, and Tatli’s manager Pekka Mäki filed a formal claim demanding an immediate rematch between the two.



The claim was rejected, but Tatli was named as the mandatory challenger for the victor of Patera’s next fight. Patera was supposed to face Yvan Mendy next, but Mendy had other ideas and withdrew from the fight. Therefore it’s Tatli’s turn after all.



Tatli vows to get his vengeance.



"This time the fight won’t go to the scorecards", says Tatli.



"I will give him a boxing lesson. If I was too passive in our last fight, now it’s different. I will give him a beating and become the European champion once more."



The fight, dubbed as The Rematch, will take place at Kisahalli, Helsinki. More info about the event will be published next week.



The attached press photo is from Tatli’s and Patera’s first fight. Photo credit: Sami Lommi / Photolies.







