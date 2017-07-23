Taguchi And Barrera Made Weight In Tokyo

Champion Ryoichi Taguchi and challenger Robert Barrera completed the weigh-in ceremony before their fight tomorrow for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Flyweight World Title. Both the Japanese and the Colombian made weight in Tokyo, Japan, and are only waiting for the first bell to start the fight this Sunday.

Both hit the scales at 108 pounds and their promise to not have problems with the weight was fulfilled after the ceremony. The face-to-face had its moments of emotion when Barrera tried to snatch the belt from Taguchi, but it was only to cheer up the spectacle.

Taguchi will make the sixth defense of his belt and has a record of 25 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws and 11 knockouts. For Barrera, it is the first opportunity to fight for a world title. The 24-year-old Colombian has a balance of 18 wins, 1 loss, and 12 knockouts.

Photo Boxeo de Colombia