Smith Jr Ready To Shine On HBO

JOE SMITH JR.

"It feels great to be fighting on HBO, I’m looking forward to it, I’m in great shape and ready to

put on a tremendous performance against Sullivan Barrera."

"It’s not like fighting at home but I’m looking forward to fighting at the Forum again, I was treated very well there and it’s a tremendous and legendary venue. I like Los Angeles, the fans were very good to me as well."

"Along with the media, it’s great to see some many of my union brothers here at the media workout, I truly appreciate all the support they’ve shown me."

"I saw Sullivan Barrera’s fight with Andre Ward and I’ve seen a few of his other fights. This fight is a huge challenge to me, he’s got a lot of experience but I’ll be ready on July 15."

"I’d still like to fight Adonis Stevenson, I was ready this year and I’ll be ready at any time but now my focus is solely on this fight."

"I’ll definitely be going back to working for the union in the future when I’m not training for a fight, it’s a great job and they’ve been very supportive of me throughout my career.

"Joe DeGuardia has done a great job of getting me these opportunities, particularly with Fonfara and Hopkins and now with Barrera, it’s my job to take care of business in the ring