Smith Jr Honoured To Be Light Heavyweight Contender





Following his recent knockout of boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, Long Island fan favorite Joe Smith Jr emerged into a top contender in the light heavyweight division, boxing’s deepest and most exciting. Working full-time as a union laborer in the New York City area, Smith Jr (23-1-0, 19 KO’s) will take a short break from wielding the sledgehammer as he finalizes training for his upcoming 10-round showdown with fellow ranked contender Sullivan Barrera, (19-1-0, 14 KO’s), on Saturday, July 15 from The Fabulous Forum in Los Angeles, California Most recently a new #1 Pound-for-Pound in boxing from the light heavyweight division was heralded When Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev for the second time on June 17, defending the WBA/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight Titles. On June 3, longtime WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Adonis Stevenson stopped Andrzej Fonfara . In addition to those two champions the division is filled with world class fighters and highly regarded contenders including Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Eleider Alvarez . "It’s true the division is truly heating up and I’m honored to be a part of it," said the 27-year-old Smith Jr. "The winner of my upcoming fight moves right into the top of the mix in the division." "With my last two knockouts I have the full confidence that the sky is the limit for me in this division, I want to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion." Smith Jr. is promoted by Joe DeGuardia who has developed the heavy handed Long Island native over the last few years into a world ranked contender and holder of the WBC International Light Heavyweight Title. "Timing is always very important when bringing along a fighter to a higher level," said DeGuardia. "We started working together a few years ago and our plan was to continue developing Joe’s talents and present him with the right opportunities for success. This is a formula we’ve used many times in the past in building fighters the right way." "When the opportunity came to fight Andrzej Fonfara we believed as a team that Joe was ready and he was spectacular in the first round knockout victory. The same with fighting Bernard Hopkins, it was a great opportunity and Joe put on another star making performance." "With the Sullivan Barrera fight the stakes are even higher but we feel this is another great opportunity for Joe, back on HBO which has built many stars over the last forty years."





