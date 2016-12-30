Tweet Skoglund Disappointed By EBU's Decision



Erik Skoglund has been left bitterly disappointed following the European Boxing Union’s (EBU) decision to reverse their ruling and allow current light heavyweight champion Robert Stieglitz a voluntary defence of his title.



The EBU had previously ordered Stieglitz to face his mandatory challenger Skoglund. The fight was set to go to purse bids after promoters Team Sauerland and SES Promotion couldn’t agree terms when suddenly the EBU announced that they had voted to allow Stieglitz a voluntary defence.



Skoglund says this is not the first time he has been overlooked by the EBU, and in an open letter to President Bob Logist, he has expressed his dissatisfaction with their decision and asked them to provide an explanation for their actions.



An open letter to the European Boxing Union:



Dear EBU President Bob Logist,



I am writing to ask for an explanation regarding your recent decision to allow Robert Stieglitz a voluntary defence of the EBU (European) Light Heavyweight Championship despite previous assurances that he would be forced to face me, his mandatory challenger, in his next fight.



It seems strange to me, that having ordered the fight, you would then reverse your decision. This is not the first time I have been overlooked for a European title fight, and as I’m sure you can imagine this has left me extremely disappointed.



Back when Igor Mikhalkin was forced to vacate the European Light Heavyweight title, despite me being the number one contender, Mehdi Amar was somehow allowed to fight Serhiy Demchenko, who was ranked far below me.



I was told that the winner would have to face the mandatory challenger, which at the time was me. However, the following month, with no explanation, Robert Stieglitz was announced as the new mandatory challenger, despite him having not fought during that month and me having just beaten Ryno Liebenberg.



However, I accepted this, and was told that I would be reinstated as mandatory challenger and would immediately get the opportunity to face the winner of Stieglitz and Amar, a fight that was meant to take place in September but somehow slipped into November.



After Stieglitz won the fight, as promised, I was announced as mandatory challenger and the EBU ordered that he would not be allowed a voluntary defence and he would have to face me, his mandatory challenger, immediately.



My promoter Team Sauerland and SES Promotion couldn’t agree terms, and then suddenly instead or purse bids, the EBU changed their minds and decided that Stieglitz would be allowed a voluntary defence against a chosen opponent instead of boxing against me.



Since I was a child, it has been my goal to win the European title. I am sad to say that now I have lost a lot respect for the EBU. I feel that these types of decision are taking away a lot of value from the title and the organization, and I believe I am owed an explanation.



I look forward to hearing from your side and the reasoning behind your decisions.







