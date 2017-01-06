Serrano Ready For Title Defence In New York

Four-division world champion Amanda Serrano hosted media at the Mendez Gym in New York on Thursday as she nears her championship defense against former champion Yazmin Rivas on Saturday, January 14 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn,New York.
The Serrano vs. Rivas fight is the first nationally televised women’s world title bout in nearly a decade and will headline action on Showtime Exreme.Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/PT and features Ievgen Khytrov battling Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round matchup of undefeated rising middleweight contenders.
Amanda, along with Pedraza and her sister, Cindy Serrano, are the only three current world champions that were born in Puerto Rico. They will look to represent the island when they fight in front of the many Puerto Rican boxing fans in New York.
On Thursday, the sisters sparred each other ahead of the January 14 event.
below is what Amanda and Cindy had to say at the media workout on Thursday:
AMANDA SERRANO
“I’m excited and blessed to be fighting on Showtime Extreme It’s a real honor to be in this position. I’m not going to disappoint come Saturday night.
“It’s going to be historic. This is a vintage Puerto Rican vs. Mexican rivalry. Neither one of us wants to give an inch or give a step back. It’s in my home and I can’t wait.
“I’ll be ready to go the distance. I’m always ready for it. We’re trained to go the distance every time; it just usually doesn’t come down to that. There’s never a day that we go into the gym and don’t prepare to go the distance.
“The first time I fought at Barclays Center I met Stephen Espinoza and he said my highlights might make the telecast. I told him that I was going to make sure that the whole fight is highlights. Now we’re here.
“It could be any other female in this position. I’m just glad that it’s happening. We fight in and out of the ring to get into this position. I’m not taking it for granted.