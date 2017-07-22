Tweet Serrano Makes Successful Title Defence In San Juan





Friday, July 21, 2017. San Juan Ballroom at Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino RED CORNER BLUE CORNER (WBO World Championship 122 lbs. – 10 Rounds) AMANDA SERRANO- 121.9 lbs. VS. EDINA KISS- 121.6 lbs. Carolina, Puerto Rico (33-1-1, 25 KOs) Budapest, Hungary (13-5, 5 KOs) Serrano won by TKO at 1:00 of round 3. Kiss went down one time in the second round. (132 lbs. – 10 Rounds) JONATHAN OQUENDO- 129 lbs. VS. ORLANDO RIZO- 132 lbs. Vega Alta, Puerto Rico (27-5, 17 KOs) Managua, Nicaragua (19-11, 11 KOs) Oquendo won by TKO at :01 of round six. Rizo did not answer the bell for that round. Oquendo sent Rizo to the canvas in round five. (121 lbs. – 4 Rounds) JEYVIER CINTRÓN- 118 lbs. VS. GUILLERMO DEJEAS- 121 lbs. Bayamón, Puerto Rico (2-0, 1 KOs) Santiago, Chile (7-8-1, 2 KOs) Cintron won by TKO at 2:21 of the second round when the referee stopped the bout after Dejeas went down. (133 lbs. – 8 Rounds) ROBSON CONCEICAO- 129 lbs. VS. BERNARDO GÓMEZ- 133 lbs. Bahía, Brasil (4-0, 3 KOs) Jalisco, México (18-8, 11 KOs) Conceicao won by KO at :52 of round one. Gomez was hit with a good punch and stayed on the floor. Photos Ivan Ojeda/PRBBP





