Serrano And Kiss Make Weight In San Juan





PR BEST BOXING PROMOTIONS “VIERNES DE CAMPEONES EN CASINO METRO BOXING NIGHTS” Friday, July 21, 2017. San Juan Ballroom at Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino RED CORNER BLUE CORNER (WBO World Championship 122 lbs. – 10 Rounds) AMANDA SERRANO- 121.9 lbs. VS. EDINA KISS- 121.6 lbs. (132 lbs. – 10 Rounds) JONATHAN OQUENDO- 129 lbs. VS. ORLANDO RIZO- 132 lbs. (121 lbs. – 4 Rounds) JEYVIER CINTRÓN- 118 lbs. VS. GUILLERMO DEJEAS- 121 lbs. (133 lbs. – 8 Rounds) ROBSON CONCEICAO- 129 lbs. VS. BERNARDO GÓMEZ- 133 lbs. (136 1st time)





