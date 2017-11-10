Seldin: 'I have Finally Graduated'

Cletus "The Hebrew Hammer" Seldin and Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardiatook part in the final HBO press-conference at the PlayStation Theatre in Manhattan, in advance to Saturday’s night of fights at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

In attendance were the three HBO World Championship fights, including main event fighters Daniel "Miracle Man" Jacobs and Luis "Cuba" Arias, heavyweight co-feature bout, Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller and Mariusz Wach and HBO TV opener Long Island’s own Cletus "The Hebrew Hammer" Seldin and Mexican brawler Roberto "Massa" Ortiz.

Long Island knockout artist, Cletus Seldin, addressed the crowd with enthusiasm "wow I have finally graduated," said Seldin, "...if you guys don’t know, I’m the Long Islander who has been raising hell on Long Island for the last six years." Cletus Seldin makes his HBO debut this Saturday. He has drawn a line in the sand, exclaiming, "I am going to wear him down and take him out in five rounds. I have always taken guys out that I said I would." Cletus enters the fight boasting an 80% knockout ratio.

Entering his thirty-eigth professional fight, Ortiz told those in attendance, "I know this fight is great for my career. I am prepared for the work and very focused.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the upcoming bout, "In this fight you get two guys that are real bangers and real exciting fighters. If fans want to see a real exciting fighter, watch Cletus Seldin. He’s exciting, he’s thrilling, a throwback to the 1920’s. He has the style of an old-time Jewish fighter who comes in the ring and likes to throw punches. We cannot wait until Saturday night."