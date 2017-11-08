Seldin Excited About Fighting On HBO

Super lightweight contender and Long Island knockout artist Cletus "The Hebrew Hammer" Seldin, (20-0 16 KO’s), and undefeated welterweight prospect Tyrone "Pretty Boy" James(5-0 3 KO’s) entertained the large group of press and fans at the Westbury Boxing Gym in Long Island today, in advance of their fights at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, this Saturday night.

James will face veteran Daniel Sostre (13-14-1, 5 KO’s) in a 6 round bout during the non-televised portion of the card. Also in attendance was Long Islander, Tommy "The Razor" Rainone, who will be fighting on the non-televised portion of the card.

Seldin will be the TV opener on HBO, in a 10 round clash against Mexican brawler ROBERTO "MASSA" ORTIZ (35-1-2 26 KO’s). Headlining the card is DANIEL "MIRACLE MAN" JACOBS (32-2 29 KO’s) vs LUIS ARIAS (18-0 9 KO’s) in a 12 round bout and co-feature JARRELL "BIG BABY" MILLER (19-0-1 17 KO’s) vs MARIUSZ WACH (33-2 17 KO’s) in a 12 round heavyweight showdown.

The HBO World Championship production is set to begin a 10:00 PM ET with Cletus Seldin vs Roberto Ortiz bout.

CLETUS SELDIN

"When Star Boxing told me that I had a fight on HBO, I just jumped at it, I didn’t even ask who the opponent was"

"Im ecstatic, so excited, to be fighting on HBO and to be in my hometown of Long Island."

"This is my audition and I’m taking it as there is no tomorrow."

"I want to show everybody that I am just a really hard working individual who as long as I work hard, I will get there."

"Whether I am the first fight or the last fight, I will put on the most exciting fight of the night."

TYRONE JAMES

"This is a big fight for me and I know that, but I am going to take it like any other fight, training 110% just like my other fights, and give it everything I have."

"We will come out victorious."