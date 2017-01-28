class="_affBodyDiv">
Selby's Vs Barros Canceled



Saturday night’s scheduled eight-round super lightweight matchup between Josh Taylor and Alfonso Olvera will air as the opening bout on Showtime Extreme at 8 p.m. ET/PT preceding the David Benavidez vs. Sherali Mamadjanov eight-round super middleweight bout taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby’s bout has been called off because Jonathan (Yoni) Victor Barros was denied a boxing license from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Taylor was a 2012 Olympian for Scotland and a 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist. He turned professional in June of 2015 and became the Commonwealth super lightweight champion in just his seventh professional fight, becoming the quickest fighter to ever win a Commonwealth title. Taylor, who will fight in the U.S. for the third time, is a perfect 7-0 with seven knockouts.

 

January 27, 2017




