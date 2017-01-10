Tweet Selby To Defend IBF Title Against Barros



IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby (23-1, 8 KOs) will defend his title against Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs) on Saturday, January 28 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Showtime will televise on Extreme begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast, and features unbeaten David Benavidez (16-0, 15 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight showdown against once-beaten Sherali Mamajonov (14-1, 7 KOs). The telecast will also include coverage, time permitting, of undefeated prospect Josh Taylor (7-0, 7 KOs), who will enter the ring in a 10-round super lightweight contest.



“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid to box in a world title fight in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing,” said Selby, who is making his Las Vegas debut. “I’ve seen U.K. fighters like Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Amir Khan box in Las Vegas and I always knew that’s where I wanted to fight. My mandatory challenger is experienced, dangerous and I will not take him lightly. I’ve had a strong training camp and I am 100 percent focused on putting on a show for the American fans and the travelling fans from the U.K. My number one objective is to bring my world title back to Wales.”



“I’m very excited for this opportunity to compete for another world title in Las Vegas,” said Barros. “I have worked hard to put myself in this position and I am going to make the most of it. Selby has never faced anyone as dangerous as me and I plan on making it a long night for him. I am going to become another Argentine world champion and bring the title back to my country.”



Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with unbeaten lightweight world champion Dejan Zlaticanin defending against undefeated former two-division world champion Mikey Garcia.





