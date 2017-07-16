class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Selby Retains World Crown,Galahad Closes In On World Title Shot



IBF featherweight champ Lee Selby, 26-1-(9), retained his title with a 12 round unanimous decision win over Jonathan Victor “Yoni” Barros, 41-5-1-(22) at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London on Saturday .

 

Selby was cut over the right eye by a head clash in the fifth round five, but managed to overcome it and drop Barros with a left hook to run out a clear 119-108, 117-110, 117-110 winner on all three judges cards.

 

World ranked featherweight Kid Galahad, 23-0-(14,) scored A 10th round stoppage win over Jose “El Tigre” Cayetano , 21-6-(10), to claim the IBF Inter-continental at Wembley, London on Saturday night.

 

On the same Poxon Sports Promoted card super lightweight Michal Syrowatka, 19-1-( 7), scored a brutal 12th round knockout over the previously unbeaten Robbie Davies, Jr., 15-1-(11) .Syrowatka won the vacant WBA Continental super lightweight title

 

At super featherweight, Martin J. Ward, 18-0-2-(8), successfully defended his British crown and claimed the vacant Commonwealth crown with a hard fought and close 12 round unanimous decision over Anthony Cacace. The Scores were 115-114 twice 116-113.

.

 

 


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd