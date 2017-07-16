Selby Retains World Crown,Galahad Closes In On World Title Shot

IBF featherweight champ Lee Selby, 26-1-(9), retained his title with a 12 round unanimous decision win over Jonathan Victor “Yoni” Barros, 41-5-1-(22) at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London on Saturday .

Selby was cut over the right eye by a head clash in the fifth round five, but managed to overcome it and drop Barros with a left hook to run out a clear 119-108, 117-110, 117-110 winner on all three judges cards.

World ranked featherweight Kid Galahad, 23-0-(14,) scored A 10th round stoppage win over Jose “El Tigre” Cayetano , 21-6-(10), to claim the IBF Inter-continental at Wembley, London on Saturday night.

On the same Poxon Sports Promoted card super lightweight Michal Syrowatka, 19-1-( 7), scored a brutal 12th round knockout over the previously unbeaten Robbie Davies, Jr., 15-1-(11) .Syrowatka won the vacant WBA Continental super lightweight title

At super featherweight, Martin J. Ward, 18-0-2-(8), successfully defended his British crown and claimed the vacant Commonwealth crown with a hard fought and close 12 round unanimous decision over Anthony Cacace. The Scores were 115-114 twice 116-113.

