Selby Earns World Title Shot By Defeating Rosales

Wales most decorated boxer, Andrew Selby, earned a crack at the WBC flyweight title after just 10 fights on Friday night by out-pointing Nicaraguan Cristofar Rosales over 12 rounds in Cardiff, Wales.

In his toughest fight to date, 28 year-old Selby had to dig deep early on after Rosales made a perfect start by decking him in the first round. But Selby recovered well to score a wide unanimous points win by scores of 117-110 twice and 118-109.

Speaking in the post fight interview to Channel 5 immediately after his win Selby said: "I don’t learn moves in the ring, it just comes naturally, to be honest, I don’t really like boxing. If I did like it, can you imagine how good I would be?

"I want to make money in life, so that is why I fight. At least I am honest.

"I’ve got a chance (to make money) because I will be fighting for a world title. Who likes getting punched in the face? I don’t. I just like the cheques."

Andrew now has the chance to joins his brother Lee Selby as world champion. Lee holds the IBF featherweight crown.

On the undercard Matty Askin knocked out Cardiff’s Craig Kennedy to claim the vacant British Cruiserweight title and London 2012 Olympic silver medallist Fred Evans out-pointed Najim Fennane over six rounds by a score of 60-54.

Other results from Cardiff

Light Heavyweight Malik Zinad w ko 1 Jermaine Asare

Bantamweight Ashley Brace w pts 6 Nevenka Mikulic

Light Heavyweight Nathan Thorley w tko 3 Stanislav Eschner

Super Featherweight Chantelle Cameron w pts 6 Karina Kopinska

Cruiserweight Jonathan O’Kelly w pts 4 Jan Hrazdira

Super Lightweight Gavin Gwynne w pts 4 Ibrar Riyaz

Lightweight Kristian Touze w pts 4 Victor Villanueva